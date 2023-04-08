TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place just before 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 Blk. of SE 26th Street.

In a press release from TPD, upon arrival, officers found a person suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were transported to a local hospital with non life-threatening injuries and all parties have been accounted for.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have information you are encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400.