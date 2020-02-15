Police: Low meth prices prompt Wichita property crime drop

WICHITA, Kan.– Wichita Police linked a 20% decline in burglary to a significant drop in methamphetamine prices.

The Wichita Eagle reported the theft of guns and other items from inside vehicles was also down from 2018 to 2019. In connection to this, Department Deputy Chief Jose Salcido said meth now sells for $2,400 per pound, which is the lowest price in 20 years.

A 2018 Kansas Bureau of Investigation report shows that the street value of meth was $13,000 to $15,000 for a pound in 2014.

Police also attribute the crime decline to public education campaigns focusing on crime prevention.