Police: Man walking on KC interstate hit and killed Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Police said a man walking in a northbound lane of Interstate 435 in Kansas City was hit by a vehicle and killed early Tuesday.

Police said the crash happened around 1 a.m. near Front Street when a northbound car on I-435 entered a construction zone, which narrowed travel to a single lane in which the man was walking.

Police said the man killed was wearing all dark clothing and the car’s driver didn’t see him until it was too late.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

His name has not yet been released.