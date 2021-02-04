Police: Missing 18-year-old Wichita girl found dead

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department has located 18-year-old Kaylah Blackmon and her gray 2005 Ford Escape.

Police alerted the public on Tuesday that Blackmon may be in danger and needing to find her Ford Escape after her 17-year-old boyfriend Michael Beasley was found dead in the 1000 block of North Ash on Monday.

Early this morning, a lieutenant located Blackmon’s Escape in the parking lot of an apartment complex in the 500 block of West 27th Street South. Officers located Blackmon in the vehicle dead.

Investigators are still working to determine the circumstances of what occurred in this case.

If anyone has any additional information, they can call detectives at (316) 268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at (316) 267-2111.