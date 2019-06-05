Police respond to Florida Walmart, store evacuated over bomb threat
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - A bomb threat has forced shoppers and employees to evacuate a Pensacola, Florida Walmart. Police are investigating the Walmart on Creighton Road. The scene is still active.
