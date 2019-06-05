Police respond to Florida Walmart, store evacuated over bomb threat

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) - A bomb threat has forced shoppers and employees to evacuate a Pensacola, Florida Walmart. Police are investigating the Walmart on Creighton Road. The scene is still active.

