TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka police have responded to a reported shooting in the SE Topeka area Monday morning.

Shawnee County dispatch confirmed that officers looking into a shooting found a man shot in the leg who was transported to a local hospital.

Topeka police were called to a home near SE 25th and Minnesota and found a man who had been shot in the leg.

The shooting occurred near SE 25th and Minnesota. According to a KSNT reporter on the scene the gunshot was not life-threatening.

