LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person is in custody after a man’s body was found near the Kansas River earlier this week in Lawrence, Kansas.

The victim, identified as 62-year-old David Sullivan, was found dead Wednesday morning near 6th and Vermont. Police said it appeared he suffered from traumatic injuries after being struck with a blunt object.

Police said a 34-year-old man, who was wanted for questioning in reference to the homicide, was arrested and booked into the Douglas County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.

FOX4 is not naming the suspect at this time until formal charges have been filed iwth the Douglas County District Attorney’s Office.

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Douglas County at (785) 843-8477.