Police say toddler fell from window, found wandering alone

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) - A mom in Warren was charged after police say her child fell from a second-story window and was found walking alone.

Police were called about 12:36 p.m. Wednesday to Dana Street where a woman found a 2-year-old child walking alone.

The child's clothes were dirty and the diaper "so full it was about the size of a cantaloupe," police said.

Neighbors identified the child as living in the 900 block of Dana Street.

When officers went there, they discovered a second story window open and a blanket and pillows lying on the ground beneath the window, the report stated.

With all the other windows and doors locked, the officer determined that the child had fallen from the window, which was about 15 feet from the ground.

While the officer was at the house, the child's mother, later identified as 21-year Pamela Lugones, stuck her head out the window and began yelling for the toddler.

Police say Lugones told them she works midnights and keeps her children locked in their bedrooms while she sleeps, the report stated.

The officer noted in the report that Lugones said she has been doing this for months with no problems until now.

Emergency medical crews examined the child but didn't find any injuries.

A baby was asleep inside the house.

Lugones was arrested on child endangering charges. Her children were turned over to her mother who said she didn't know why her daughter was being arrested when she didn't do anything wrong, the report stated.