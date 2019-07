TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Topeka Police are looking for a disabled man in connection with a shooting in southeast Topeka.

According to police, the shooting happened Thursday in Betty Phillips Park, located northeast of 37th and Topeka.

Officers would like to speak to Andre Wallace. He is usually confined to his wheelchair.

Anyone with information about the crime should call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at (785) 234-0007 or go online to www.p3tips.com/128.