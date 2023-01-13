TOPEKA (KSNT) – Lawrence Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a car in Topeka, a box truck in Lawrence and leading both agencies on separate chases.

Police are asking anyone who spots Derrick Davidson to call 911 immediately.

“Please be on the lookout for this man who is likely armed, dangerous and has led officers on a trail of crimes and continues to flee from police,” Lawrence police said, in a Facebook post.

Davidson is accused of leading Topeka and Lawrence police on a wild chase Wednesday:

At 2:30 p.m., they said he stole a car in Topeka, drove the car to Lawrence and ran from officers on foot.

Around 4:30 p.m., he’s accused of stealing a box truck and driving back to Topeka.

Topeka police spotted the truck and he’s accused of leading them on another chase, then running from them on foot.

“We have good reason to believe he has a firearm with him,” police said. “If you see him, do not approach. Call 911 immediately.”

Lawrence police said Davidson is also wanted for drug charges and violating terms of his parole.