MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNT) – Riley County Police were able to open a shut down portion of Aggieville after resolving a situation there.

Officers said the situation started around 6 p.m. They arrived in the 700 block of North Manhattan Avenue and found someone who was suicidal.

Police were able to end the situation peacefully and put the person into protective custody. The area that was previously blocked is now back open.