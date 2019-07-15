Police wound man while responding to domestic disturbance

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 26-year-old man is recovering after being shot by an officer responding to an emergency call from the man’s mother.

Police Capt. Brent Allred said the officer fired three shots Sunday night after it appeared the man pointed a gun at the officer. Police later determined an object in the man’s hand was not a gun.

The officer has been working with the department for seven months. He is on paid administrative leave, which is policy after a shooting.

Allred says the man was shot once in the abdomen and was hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. He remains hospitalized Monday in stable condition.

The investigation is ongoing.