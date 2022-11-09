Supporters wait for Democratic incumbent J.B. Pritzker to arrive at an election night event, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Follow along for real-time, on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections from The Associated Press. Live updates — all times Eastern — are produced by AP journalists around the country.

It’s a brand new day so we’re starting fresh, but you can find updates from Election Night itself here.

MORNING AGAIN IN AMERICA

The weather in the nation’s capital is cool and crisp on this Election Morning After, as control of Congress still hangs in the balance.

AP’s Brian Slodysko in Washington identifies the takeaways so far:

— Republicans hoped for a sweep that never came — but they could still wrest control of the House and Senate

— The increasing redness of Florida, a traditional battleground state, was reinforced by Gov. Ron DeSantis and Sen. Marco Rubio’s reelection victories

— At $16.7 billion, the midterms themselves are on track to be the most expensive ever, according to the nonpartisan OpenSecrets, nearly doubling the cost of the 2010 midterm elections