Congressman Steve Watkins steps aside from committee assignments amidst voter fraud allegations

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KSNT) – U.S. Congressman Steve Watkins announced Friday he will temporarily step aside on his congressional committee assignments.

The House GOP Conference Rules require any member of a committee or subcommittee thereof who is indicted for a felony “for which a sentence of two or more years imprisonment may be imposed, shall submit his or her resignation from any such committees to the House promptly.”

“Throughout my entire career, I have put service above myself, and this instance is no different. That’s why I’ve chosen to temporarily and voluntarily step aside from my committees, allow the committees to continue their critical work, and fight these bogus charges,” Watkins said in a statement on Friday. “I look forward to exposing the corruption and collusion behind this blatant political prosecution and holding those responsible accountable.”

This comes after Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay announced Tuesday he filed three felony charges and a misdemeanor against Watkins, a fellow Republican, following a year-long investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Kagay took over the investigation in April. Watkins came under investigation by the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office after allegations he listed a Topeka UPS store for his address when voting in the 2019 general election.

The investigation was delayed significantly due to the coronavirus shutdown, Kagay said. But his office maintained constant contact with the sheriff’s office and received regular updates on the gathering of documents and statements.

Watkins is charged with three felonies and a misdemeanor that relate to the 2019 local election:

Interference with law enforcement, providing false information

Voting without being qualified

Unlawful advance voting

Failing to notify the DMV of change of address

Watkins’ lawyers filed a motion on Thursday seeking to disqualify Kagay from prosecuting against him, questioning Kagay’s ties to Watkins’ biggest competitor, Jake Laturner.

Watkins’ trial is currently set for December.