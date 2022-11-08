TOPEKA (KSNT) – Polls across Kansas are getting ready for the voting crowds, but they want voters to understand what is, and is not allowed at the polls.

Electioneering is known as an attempt to influence voters to vote for or against a candidate or party. This can come in the form of clothing, signs or verbal confrontation.

“Every year I get one or two complaints about a sign that’s fairly close,” Election Commissioner Andrew Howell said. “We ended up calling law enforcement and asking them to dig into it and figure out if it’s 250 feet, where it’s located and if it’s legal or not.”

Howell says anyone with political signs or clothing can’t be within 250 feet of any voting locations.

If you have a bumper sticker on your vehicle, the statute says this is fine as long as the vehicle is used to transport voters to the polls with no intention to persuade other voters.