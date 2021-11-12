Governor Laura Kelly calls for special session of legislature

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly has called for a special session of the Kansas Legislature Friday in reaction to the Senate and House Republican’s special session vote on Nov. 11.

This announcement from the Governor’s office came on Friday evening and declared that Kelly will use her constitutional powers under Article 1, Section 5 of the Kansas Constitution to reconvene the Legislature for a special session at 10 a.m. on Nov. 22.

“Today, the legislature delivered a successful petition to my office; I take my constitutional obligations as Governor seriously, and am announcing a special session accordingly,” Kelly said.

The date for the next special session coincides with the proposed date for a debate concerning two bills brought up by Republicans during their special session. One would allow workers to opt out of the mandate under a religious exemption while the other would extend unemployment benefits to workers who lose their jobs over the vaccination requirement.

Earlier this week, Republicans in the Kansas House and Senate filed a successful petition for a special session to oppose President Biden’s vaccine mandates having achieved a two-thirds majority in both legislative bodies.