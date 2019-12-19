House votes to impeach President Trump, sends vote to Senate

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) – The House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.
The House debated for several hours Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump:
- Abuse of Power
- Obstruction of Congress
Both articles gained enough support from the House Wednesday evening.
Trump held a rally in Michigan but still took to Twitter to voice his opinions on the impeachment debate.
The vote will now head to the Senate where a trial will be held. Then there will have to be a two-thirds majority to convict the president and remove him from office.
