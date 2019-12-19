Breaking News
House votes to impeach President Trump, sends vote to Senate

Donald Trump

President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) – The House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

The House debated for several hours Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump:

  • Abuse of Power
  • Obstruction of Congress

Both articles gained enough support from the House Wednesday evening.

Trump held a rally in Michigan but still took to Twitter to voice his opinions on the impeachment debate.

The vote will now head to the Senate where a trial will be held. Then there will have to be a two-thirds majority to convict the president and remove him from office.

Read statements made before the impeachment from local politicians HERE.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

