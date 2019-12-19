House votes to impeach President Trump, sends vote to Senate

President Donald Trump smiles during a roundtable with governors on government regulations in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/ Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON D.C. (KSNT) – The House of Representatives voted Wednesday in favor of impeaching President Donald Trump.

The House debated for several hours Wednesday on two articles of impeachment against Trump:

Abuse of Power

Obstruction of Congress

Both articles gained enough support from the House Wednesday evening.

Trump held a rally in Michigan but still took to Twitter to voice his opinions on the impeachment debate.

….won’t convict and remove the President – Then the House should not be Impeaching the President in the first place. If this is the new standard, every President from here on out is impeachable.” Andy McCarthy @FoxNews So well stated. Thank you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 18, 2019

The vote will now head to the Senate where a trial will be held. Then there will have to be a two-thirds majority to convict the president and remove him from office.

