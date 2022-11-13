TOPEKA (KSNT) — Election Day has come and gone, with some political candidates coming out on top.

Political analyst, Bob Beatty, joined Inside Kansas Politics to break down results from some of the state’s most heated races.

That includes the race for Kansas Governor, where Democrat Laura Kelly secured a second term, defeating her Republican challenger Derek Schmidt. Republican Kris Kobach also made a “comeback” this year with his win against Democrat Chris Mann.

Beatty explains why both candidates prevailed.

Beatty is joined by Emporia State Professor Michael Smith, who also weighs in on some of the top political ads of the 2022 Midterm election.

