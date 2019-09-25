Kansas lawmakers are reacting to Pelosi’s impeachment inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) – Kansas lawmakers are reacting to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announcement of launching a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

The probe focuses partly on whether President Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden and help his own reelection effort. Pelosi said Tuesday such actions would mark a “betrayal of his oath of office” and declared, “No one is above the law.”

At issue are Trump’s actions with Ukraine. In a summer phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, he is said to have asked for help investigating former Vice President Biden and his son Hunter. In the days before the call, Trump ordered advisers to freeze $400 million in military aid for Ukraine – prompting speculation that he was holding out the money as leverage for information on the Bidens. Trump has denied that charge, but acknowledged he blocked the funds, later released.

The Trump-Ukraine phone call is part of the whistleblower’s complaint, though the administration has blocked Congress from getting other details of the report, citing presidential privilege. Trump has authorized the release of a transcript of the call, which was made public by the White House Wednesday.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call,” Trump said.

Trump, who thrives on combat, has all but dared Democrats to take this step, confident that the specter of impeachment led by the opposition party will bolster rather than diminish his political support.

Here is what Kansas lawmakers had to say:

“So it’s obvious the Democrats will do anything to impeach this president. If we could only get them to spend as much time and energy on passing legislation that would be helpful to Kansans like the USMCA agreement by all accounts this looks like the sequel to the Russian hoax which was a witch hunt already. I’m a doctor, I’m a physician, I want to get all the facts in before I rush to a diagnosis. The House Intelligence Committee, the House Overview Committee, the Senate Overview Committee, they need to review this, get the facts and report those to the American people.” Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kansas

“Even before seeing a transcript, Speaker Pelosi has decided to surrender to the most radical voices in her party by moving forward with an impeachment inquiry over reports of a phone call between President Trump and the leader of Ukraine. While the president has vowed to release a full transcript, which I look forward to reviewing, I believe starting an impeachment inquiry today is irresponsible and will only succeed in further dividing the American people. Since the day after the 2016 election, Democrats have vowed to impeach President Trump and have since spent more than two years searching for a reason to do it. Instead of impeachment, Congress should focus on priorities like the USMCA and accomplishing results for the American people.” Rep. Ron Estes, R-Kansas

“Democrats have been on a three-year witch-hunt to sabotage and delegitimize a democratically elected President whose success makes them irate and irrational. Impeachment is designed for high crimes and misdemeanors, not unconfirmed, secondhand accusations. This is nothing more than Democrats waving the white flag on 2020 and trying to impeach a President they know they can’t beat.” Rep. Steve Watkins, R-Kansas

I have long said that I trust my colleagues on the relevant House Committees as they conduct oversight and continue their investigations into the President, and I support this process continuing unimpeded. We must proceed down a path of finding the truth, regardless of politics.” Rep. Sharice Davids, D-Kansas