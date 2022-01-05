Kansas Rep. Davids reflects on US Capitol riot, lessons learned one year later

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Thursday marks one year since members of Congress gathered to certify the presidential election results, and it quickly descended into chaos.

Hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Kansas Democratic Rep. Sharice Davids was in the building on that day she said was traumatizing.

Her mother called early in the day, asking if she was OK and if she had a plan just in case something went wrong. Davids told her she was in “the safest place in D.C.,” she told FOX4, but that would change.

“It was such a traumatizing experience for so many people” the Kansas Congresswoman said. “I mostly just was thinking, ‘OK, what do I need to do? And how do I make sure that I’m prepared?’ So I barricaded the doors in my office. I took the flags down from in front of my office so that would be hard to tell that it was a member office.”

It was a day that left many wondering who could do something like this and why — in a building that stood for everything opposite of what was happening inside.

“We have to do everything we can to make sure that nothing like that happens again,” Davids said.

Nearly a year later, that’s become the focus with investigations into U.S. Capitol police, the rioters, elected officials and even TV show hosts.

But for Davids, the lesson from it all started on that very day.

“The lessons learned started that night. All of us took an oath to, you know, protect and defend the Constitution,” she said. “We’re there to represent our districts, and we did that.”

FOX4 also reached out to Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley for his comments on the U.S. Capitol riot one year later. He declined an interview but sent the following statement:

“Those who committed crimes on January 6 should be prosecuted, just as those who rioted and burned and looted in cities around the nation in the name of ‘social justice’ should be. But the true legacy of January 6th is the Left’s attempt to use the Capitol unrest to foster a permanent climate of fear and repression. That kind of leadership is un-American and a real threat to democracy.”