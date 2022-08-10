KANSAS (KSNT) – Kansas Republicans are rallying behind former President Donald Trump after the FBI raided his Mar-A-Lago estate.

The investigation is looking into whether the former President mishandled classified documents. Many Republicans are brushing off the allegations and instead, focusing on a potential 2024 presidential run.

Some of our state lawmakers have issued statements about the matter.

“Folks back home are really concerned about what the federal government has become,” Senator Roger Marshall said on Tuesday.

U.S. Representative Tracey Mann (KS-01) called the raid of Trump’s home a “brazen weaponization of the FBI and the U.S. Department of Justice.”

“This seizure of former President Trump’s property is an embarrassment, it’s un-American, it sets a horrible precedent, and it’s an abuse of our country’s justice system,” Rep. Mann said in a statement.

Rep. Jake LaTurner said no administration is allowed to target political opponents, and no administration is above the law. The Biden Whitehouse has said they had no advance knowledge of the raid.

“The Department of Justice chose to raid the home of a former president, an action unprecedented in American history, at a time when trust in our institutions is already at an all-time low,” LaTurner said in a tweet.

In a civil investigation, former President Donald Trump said he invoked the Fifth Amendment on Wednesday and wouldn’t answer questions under oath in the long-running New York civil investigation into his business dealings.

Trump arrived at New York Attorney General Letitia James’ offices Wednesday morning, but sent out a statement more than an hour later saying he “declined to answer the questions under the rights and privileges afforded to every citizen under the United States Constitution.”