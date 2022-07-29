TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Kansas Secretary of State is reporting some very early numbers in advance of the election, August 2.

Secretary of State Scott Schwab is predicting nearly 36% of Kansas voters will participate in the primary election.

Schwab’s prediction is based on historical turnout data, advance voting data, and the number of registered voters in Kansas.

He acknowledged the “Value Them Both” amendment on the ballot has increased voter interest.

“The voter turnout prediction is based on 2018 data because we have similar races on the ballot this year, while also keeping in mind we have a constitutional amendment driving voter interest,” Schwab said. “I encourage those who who have not yet voted to do so on Election Day, Aug. 2.”

As of 8 a.m. Friday, July 29 the Kansas Secretary of State mailed 119,960 ballots to voters and 60,198 have been returned.

Compared to 2018 that is double what was received by the office of the Kansas Secretary of State. In 2018 the office mailed out 51,562 ballots and 26,917 were returned.

In 2020, 314,788 ballots were sent to voters, and 159,012 were returned, 30,762 voters came to the polls in person.

In 2022 advance ballots were sent to 52,644 to registered Democrats, 48,955 were sent to registered Republicans, 692 to Libertarians, and 17,460 to undeclared voters.

As of 8 a.m. Friday morning, 26,986 Democrats have returned their ballots, 25,644 Republicans have returned their ballots, 282 Libertarians have returned their ballots and 7,286 undeclared voters have returned their ballots.

The Secretary’s office is reporting that as of Friday morning 188,798 voters have returned their ballots for the Aug. 2 election. Democrats have returned 76,665 ballots, Republicans have returned 84,897 ballots, 926 Libertarians have returned their ballots and 26,311 undeclared voters have returned their ballots.

The ballot return rate stands at 50.2% Friday morning.