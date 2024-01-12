TOPEKA (KSNT) – Congressman Jake LaTurner (KS-02) is calling on Governor Laura Kelly, Speaker Daniel Hawkins and President Ty Masterson to pass legislation to prevent alleged Chinese Communist Party (CCP) infiltration in Kansas.

On Jan. 11, LaTurner penned a letter highlighting concerns of national security relating to the announced investment from Cnano USA, a Chinese-backed manufacturing company, in Johnson County.

“While we all surely welcome open investment in Kansas and strive to enact policies that will provide economic benefits to our constituents,” LaTurner’s letter read. “I have urgent concerns about the national security implication of this particular investment and its likely ties to the Chinese Communist Party.”

According to the letter, Cnano Jiangsu is a Chinese-based manufacturing company that produces products for EV batteries, cellphones and power tools. The letter alleges Cnano has repeatedly received funds from the Chinese government including the CCP’s 863 Program that the U.S. Director of National Intelligence said “provides funding and guidance for efforts to clandestinely acquire US technology and sensitive economic information.”

“The CCP will stop at nothing to infiltrate our supply chains and gain insight into our national security apparatus,” LaTurner’s letter read. “Allowing Cnano USA to operate near significant military installations and other critical infrastructure opens the door to Chinese espionage and poses a serious threat to the United States and Kansas. We must do everything within our power to prevent CCP-backed companies from expanding their foothold in our state.”

KSNT 27 News attempted to contact Cnano for comment but have not received a response.

