LIVE: Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two top national security aides who listened to President Donald Trump’s July call with Ukraine’s president are testifying Tuesday at House impeachment hearings as the inquiry reaches deeper into the White House.

Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an Army officer at the National Security Council, and Jennifer Williams, his counterpart at Vice President Mike Pence’s office, say they had concerns as Trump spoke on July 25 with the newly elected Ukraine president about political investigations into Joe Biden.