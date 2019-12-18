Local politicians react to impeachment hearings against President Trump

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The U.S. House pressed toward its impeachment of President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

Kansas politicians have voiced their concerns about the matter.

Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner, who is pursuing a seat in Congress next year, responded to the impeachment hearings with the following statement:

“Today, House Democrats have turned the word impeachment into just another partisan tool aimed at helping them gain power over the American people. Impeachment of the President of the United States should never be used for partisan political gain. Even before he was sworn into office Democrats announced this day would come. Nearly three wasted years later and after untold failed investigations Democrats have given up and decided this excuse for impeachment is good enough. It is a sad day for America and a sad day for the U.S. Constitution.” Kansas State Treasurer Jake LaTurner

Rep. Steve Watkins, LaTurner’s Republican opponent, said he will vote no on both articles of impeachment.

He released the following statement:

“After three years of obstruction and resistance, Democrats brought forward articles of impeachment that prove once and for all this entire process has been nothing more than desperate political theatre. The American people deserve better. I will be voting no on both articles of impeachment. The facts show President Trump has not committed an impeachable offense. I was elected to Congress to deliver results for Kansans — not waste their time and tax dollars on a baseless witch hunt designed to delegitimize the 2016 election and divide our nation.” Rep. Steve Watkins

Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach said in a tweet that “it’s a sad day for America.”

As the Founding Fathers feared, a political party has weaponized impeachment. Neither of the articles the House considers today meets the constitutional standard for impeachment. House Democrats should be ashamed of this #Schiffsham. It's a sad day for America. — Kris W. Kobach (@KrisKobach1787) December 18, 2019

You can watch the impeachment coverage LIVE below: