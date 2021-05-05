Marshall responds to Trump’s ban on Facebook

TOPEKA (KSNT) – U.S. Senator Roger Marshall has called the decision to uphold the Facebook suspension of former President Donald Trump “disappointing.”

The social network’s independent Oversight Board has voted to permanently ban his account after it was suspended four months ago for inciting violence that led to the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

The decision by Facebook’s Oversight Board is disappointing but not terribly unexpected. No one should be surprised that a bunch of partisan speech czars are working to silence one of our nation’s strongest conservative voices. https://t.co/HVU7I86YKn — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) May 5, 2021

Trump has also been permanently banned from Twitter.

The Republican Senator from Kansas noted the decision was expected, but he finds the decision disappointing.

“No one should be surprised that a bunch of partisan speech czars are working to silence one of our nation’s strongest conservative voices.“ U.S. Senator Roger Marshall

After years of handling Trump’s inflammatory rhetoric with a light touch, Facebook and Instagram took the drastic step of silencing his accounts in January. In announcing the unprecedented move, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said the risk of allowing Trump to continue using the platform was too great.