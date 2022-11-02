TOPEKA (KSNT) – Derek Schmidt is pointing fingers at the media after two independent 27 News polls show he’s trailing in next week’s election against incumbent Laura Kelly.

CJ Grover, Schmidt’s spokesman, claims the media is determined to “suppress the Republican vote with inaccurate polling.”

27 News has commissioned the only two independent polls in the race for governor, hiring Emerson College Polling to conduct the surveys. Based in Boston, Emerson has a strong reputation for nonpartisan polling. Emerson claims a 93% accuracy rate following 54 polls across the country in the 2018 Midterm elections.

Schmidt’s camp responded to the release of the new poll within three hours of its release.

“Despite the millions of dollars Democrats have spent on dark-money lies about Derek Schmidt and dishonest tactics to prop up a third-party spoiler, and despite the media’s determination to suppress the Republican vote with inaccurate polling like this, Kansans won’t fall for it and will elect Derek Schmidt governor on Nov. 8.” CJ Grover, Campaing Manager, Schmidt for Kansas

According to the poll, Kansas Democratic Governor Laura Kelly holds a slight lead over her challenger, Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt, in the days before the election.

The latest survey of Kansas voters found the incumbent Gov. Kelly had 46% support for re-election, while 43% of voters support the Republican challenger. Five percent of voters support Independent Dennis Pyle and 5% are undecided.

Schmidt’s camp accused Democrats of propping up an independent candidate, Dennis Pyle. Pyle left the Republican party in June to run as an Independent candidate.