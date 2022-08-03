(KSNT/AP) Following the abortion amendment loss on election night, a response poured in from Kansas and around the country. Senator Roger Marshall issued a statement in response.

“Words could never express the sadness and emotion myself and many Kansans are feeling after the Value Them Both amendment was not adopted,” Marshall said. “This is an enormous blow to efforts to protect the sanctity of life in Kansas.

“I want to thank everybody in the pro-life community who worked so hard to get this amendment passed. Tonight, we must still go to bed with faith and hope, for tomorrow we must be as dedicated to the sanctity of life, and to the fight to protect the lives of moms and unborn babies.”

In overwhelming numbers, Kansans turned out to vote no on the abortion amendment which would have put abortion in the hands of the legislature.

From the nation’s capital, President Joe Biden said he will sign an executive order aimed in part at making it easier for women seeking abortions to travel between states to obtain access to the procedure. One of the directives Biden will issue Wednesday will allow states that have not outlawed abortion to apply for Medicaid waivers that would help them treat women who’ve traveled from out of state.

The order will also call on health care providers to comply with federal nondiscrimination laws and streamline the collection of key data and information on maternal health at the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The details were described by senior administration officials who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the executive order ahead of a formal announcement.

Wednesday’s order is the latest in a series of executive actions from the Biden administration since the constitutional right to an abortion was eliminated in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June.

Following the dismantling of Roe v. Wade on June 24 Marshall issued a statement saying the decision about abortion should be returned to the citizens of the country.

“I want to remind everyone that putting an end to Roe vs Wade simply places this emotion-filled issue into the hands of the citizens of this country,” Marshall said in June.

Now that the citizens of Kansas have voted to keep the Kansas constitutional right to abortion intact, what happens next is unknown.

“Tonight, Kansans used their voices to protect women’s right to choose and access reproductive health care,” Biden tweeted. “It’s an important victory for Kansas, but also for every American who believes that women should be able to make their own health decisions without government interference.”