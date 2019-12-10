Kansas leaders, candidates react to USMCA trade agreement amidst impeachment

WASHINGTON (KSNT) – With House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Tuesday morning announcement of an agreement on the modified North American trade pact, two Kansas representatives on Capitol Hill shared their reaction.

Senator Jerry Moran was happy about the agreement reached on the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, saying it will directly benefit Kansas.

“Canada and Mexico are Kansas’ top two export markets,” Moran said. “I have heard directly from Kansans how vital a modern trade deal like USMCA would be for our farmers, ranchers and manufacturers to compete and succeed in the 21st century economy.”

The announcement came amidst Democrats announcing articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump. Kansas Representative Steve Watkins also tweeted out in light of the agreement that Pelosi wasted time on the impeachment inquiry beforehand.

In Kansas, State Treasurer Jake LaTurner called the agreement a “long overdue victory.”

“[Farmers and ranchers] will finally get to reap the benefits of a more fair trade deal that will help them expand into new markets,” LaTurner said. “Another great promise kept by our president.”

The USMCA is a renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement. The Office of the United States Trade Representative reported some stipulations of the agreement with Mexico and Canada include:

A more level playing field for American workers, including improved rules of origin for automobiles, trucks, other products, and disciplines on currency manipulation.

Strengthening food and agriculture trade in North America.

New protections for U.S. intellectual property.

New chapters in the agreement covering digital trade, anticorruption, and good regulatory practices.

Pelosi’s announcement sets the USMCA for a vote in Congress before the end of the year. Click here to read the full USMCA agreement, as signed between the U.S., Mexico and Canada Nov. 30, 2018.