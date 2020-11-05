Trump campaign filing lawsuit in Nevada claiming voter fraud, Democrats say ‘lawsuit is baseless’

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada Republicans announced Thursday morning that they are suing Clark County, claiming voter fraud.

Nevada is one of the few remaining states that hangs in the balance. The latest Nevada results show President Trump trailing Biden by nearly 12,000 votes.

Republicans allege roughly 10,000 people who cast ballots no longer live in Nevada.

“We firmly believe that there are many voters in this group of mail-in people that are not proper voters. In the last many days, we have received reports of many irregularities across the valley,” said Adam Laxalt, former Nevada Attorney General. “We believe there are dead voters that have been counted. We are also certain there are thousands of people whose votes have been counted who have moved out of Clark County during the pandemic.”

During a news briefing from the Clark County Registrar of Voters, Joe Gloria, on Thursday morning he said he was not “aware of any improper ballots being processed.”

Nevada Democrats responded to the lawsuit with this statement:

“The writing is on the wall for the Trump campaign. As the voices of Nevadans are finally heard, Trump and the Nevada GOP have no other recourse than scare tactics and baseless suits. Today, in a shameful display, partisan hacks attacked the integrity of Nevada’s voting system without evidence, threatening to disenfranchise the voices of their fellow Nevadans in the process. This is not the first time Republicans have filed suit in an attempt to suppress voters, nor is it the second or the third. Republicans want to circumvent democracy because things aren’t going in their favor. But the will of the people will not be ignored. Trump’s presidency was disastrous for Nevada, and now he is facing the consequences of leaving Nevada families behind. While the Trump campaign attempts to silence hardworking families, NV Dems will stand alongside them until every vote is counted.” William McCurdy II, Nevada State Democratic Party

The announcement of the lawsuit was made in front of the Clark County Election Department and also included former Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell, Chairman of the American Conservative Union Matt Schlapp and Nevada GOP Chair Michael McDonald.

A woman named Jill Stokke spoke at the news conference and said when she went to vote in person Tuesday, she was told that she has already voted. The I-Team profiled Stokke on Monday.

The group would not take questions from the media.

More election results are expected to be released today and could determine the outcome of the presidential race.