Pond in Shawnee Co. added to public health watch

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Another lake has been added to the list of those currently under public health watches due to a presence of Blue-Green Algae.

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) added Rock Garden Pond Wednesday afternoon to the list of four lakes under public health watches.

This means that blue-green algae has been detected and a harmful algal bloom is present or likely to develop.

The four lakes under public health watches are Rock Garden Pond in Shawnee Co., Lake Shawnee in Shawnee Co., Marion County Lake in Marion Co., and Strowbridge (Carbondale East) in Osage Co.

The KDHE encourages people to avoid the areas of algae accumulation and to keep pets and livestock away from the water.

During the watch status, KDHE recommends taking the following precautions:

Water may be unsafe for humans/animals

Avoid areas of algae accumulation and do not let people/pets eat dried algae or drink contaminated water.

Swimming, wading, skiing, and jet skiing are discouraged near visible blooms

Boating and fishing are safe. However, inhalation of the spray may affect some individuals. Avoid direct contact with water, and wash with clean water after any contact.

Clean fish well with potable water and eat fillet portion only.

There are six lakes under public health warning currently:

Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte Co.

Jarry Big Eleven Lake, Wyandotte County

Jerry Ivey Pond, Saline County

Keith Sebelius Reservoir, Norton County

Marion Reservoir, Marion County

Gathering Pond near Milford (Hatchery Supply Pond), Geary County

Webster Lake (Webster Reservoir), Rooks County

For lakes under warnings, KDHE said water is not safe for livestock to drink and should be avoided. Skin should be washed with clean water as soon as possible if it does come into contact with the water.

While contact with the water should be avoided, fish from the water may be eaten if they are rinsed with clean water and only the fillet portion is consumed.

For information click here.