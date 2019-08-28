Popeyes chicken sandwich craze hits Northeast Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday night, Popeyes announced that it was completely sold out of the now-famous chicken sandwich across the country.

The chicken sandwich craze started earlier this month when Popeyes announced their new sandwich on Twitter.

A week later, Chick-fil-A tweeted about their sandwich, calling it the original and Popeyes clapped back.

Not long after the tweet went viral, people from all over were lining up for the sandwich. James Allen, the assistant manager of the Topeka Popeyes said they have been much busier than usual.

“We’ve had hundreds of people coming in here asking for that sandwich,” James Allen said.

Despite the demand, local Popeyes stores in Topeka and Manhattan never had the sandwich.

“Well, we were supposed to get it within the last week or two. It’s so popular that I think production can’t keep up,” Allen said.

Some customers were left craving to get their hands on it.

“I said ‘Hey do you guys have that new chicken sandwich?’ He’s like ‘no we’re all out.’ I was like ‘Ope OK I guess I’ll wait a week or so before I get it,'” Steven Iverson said.

Other customers opted to order something else off the menu.

“I was actually expecting to hear that – either that or they were out, so I just ordered something else off the menu,” George Iliadias said. “I mean, I like Popeye’s chicken. I mean, it’s been a while since I came in here so it was a reason to come in anyways.”

Popeye’s said not to give up on them yet, as they are working to get the sandwich back in stock.

“We’re waiting like you guys, just be patient and hopefully it gets here soon. I can’t wait to taste it myself,” Allen said.

The assistant manager in Topeka said that they do not know exactly when they will get the sandwich, but he heard that it will be around three weeks.

You can also sign up here for Popeye’s updates so that when the sandwich does show up you will know right away.