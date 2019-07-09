Popular cafe among casualties of July 4 flooding in Kansas

DURHAM, Kan. (AP) — The owners of a tiny central Kansas cafe whose Mennonite-style cooking had a large following are looking for someone else to reopen the business after it suffered extensive damage in Fourth of July flash flooding.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the restaurant, called Main Street Cafe, was among one of many businesses and homes flooded in the Marion County town of Durham after a thunderstorm. Wendell Wedel says the cafe he had run with his wife, Linda, for 24 years was filled with about 32 inches (81.28 centimeters) of water.

Wedel, who’s 65, says he might keep his sausage-making business going, but he hopes that someone younger will step in and reopen the cafe.

Durham has around 110 residents and is located about 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) north of Wichita.