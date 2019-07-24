Kansas postal employees charged for stealing from mail

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Two Kansas postal workers were charged Wednesday after allegedly stealing items from the mail.

Stacy Vasko, 31, of Salina, Kan. was charged with two counts of theft by a postal employee after she allegedly stole gift cards from the mail. The crimes were said to have occurred in February and April of this year in Brookville, Kan.

Timothy Pacha, 28, of Herkimer, Kan. was charged with one count of stealing mail and one count of destroying or detaining mail. His crimes were said to have occurred from January to April of this year in Marysville, Kan.

If convicted, both face up to five years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each count.