Potential dates set for water release at Tuttle Creek, Perry Lake

TOPEKA, Kan., (KSNT) - If the heavy rains continue, the Kansas City District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers may begin to release water from Perry Lake starting on Saturday and Tuttle Creek on Monday.

The continuation of heavy rain would fill the reservoirs remaining storage capacity, forcing the start of the water release.

When looking at the rains expected in the days ahead, the Army Corps of Engineers is predicting that they could release up to 20,000 cubic feet per second, but the amount released will depend on the amount of water that flows into the reservoir.

Col. Doug Guttormsen, the Kansas City District Commander, stressed that the number one priority of the releases is to protect lives.

"We've been holding a lot of water behind our dams," said Col. Guttormsen. "However, as localized rainfall continues and the flood storage capacity fills up, our team individually assesses each reservoir situation in our region to determine if, when and the amount of water to release. We understand the impact throughout the region that this is having on people and communities."

The Army Corps recommends that people who could potentially be affected monitor the National Weather Service Forecast and follow the direction of their local authorities and emergency managers.

They also remind the public to be vigilant of the safety risks that go with high water, do not drive or walk into floodwaters on the road and to turn around when you come to a flooded road.

