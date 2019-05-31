Pottawatomie Co. offering sandbags to prepare for flooding

POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, Kan., (KSNT) - Pottawatomie County is offering a place for those in the affected areas of Pottawatomie County to fill sandbags in preparation for the possible flooding.

Beginning on June 1, sand and bags will be available from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. every day while supplies last.

Those coming to get sandbags should be prepared to fill their own at the station but if they are in need of assistance, they can take bags already filled by volunteers.

According to Pottawatomie Co., the sandbag station is located at the corner lot of Highway 24 and Green Valley Parkway, 1/3 mile east of Green Valley Road.

Residents in the affected areas of Pottawatomie County may take 15 sandbags, and commercial properties may take 25. They ask that you bring a proof of address with you in order to receive the sandbags.

Officials recommended that the sandbags be used to temporarily block doors, garage doors, and window wells.

They do not recommend building a wall with the sandbags, as they should only be used to temporarily keep out small amounts of water while belongings are being removed. They do not keep out large amounts of water, or water for extended periods of time.

More information can be found at the Pottawatomie County website here, or their Facebook page, here.