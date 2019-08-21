Wednesday morning storms cause damage to Emporia schools, classes cancelled

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNT) – Early Wednesday morning storms caused power outages and storm damages in the Emporia area, cancelling classes for several schools.

Emporia Schools tweeted there will be no classes Wednesday at Emporia High School due to a Westar power outage.

Emporia Schools tweeted there will be no classes Wednesday at EHS due to a Westar Power outage.

Emporia Schools said all other buildings will have classes as scheduled. EHS staff does not have to report to school, but custodial staff is expected to report as scheduled.

Classes at all three Flint Hill Technical College locations in Emporia are cancelled Wednesday due to downed power lines. Staff does not need to report to school Wednesday.

