TOPEKA (KSNT) — A local casino made a generous donation to a local non-profit Friday.

The Prairie Band Casino and Resort in Mayetta, Kansas, donated $11,125 to Topeka’s LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center. The center works with law enforcement while providing support and resources to children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

The donation will go towards the center’s efforts to improve the lives of children in the community.

Kelly Durkin, the executive director of LifeHouse Child Advocacy Center, expressed her gratitude towards the casino for their generous contribution.

“Fantastic, it’s a huge donation, and it really and just in one quarter that much money,” Durkin said. “That many people [cared] about us.”

John Tuckwin, the casino’s marketing director, said the donation is a part of their ongoing commitment to support non-profit organizations that work to improve the lives [of] the local community.