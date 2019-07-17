Prairie Band Casino begins phase 2 in major expansion

MAYETTA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Prairie Band Casino & Resort has announced plans to break ground on an expansion including new recreation and business facilities.

Moving into phase two of its two-year expansion project, the casino said Wednesday morning it will soon include 74 new guest rooms, indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a sauna and steam room, fitness center, game room with virtual Top Golf and party and business meeting rooms.

The casino is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Prairie Band Potawatomi Nation. The tribal council and board members plan to come together to break ground Friday at 4 p.m. Prairie Band Potawatomi Entertainment President Frank Tecumseh said this expansion will bring more than new entertainment to the community.

“Our continued vision is to be a premier employer,” Tecumseh said. “With this expansion we will be adding positions, which will give current staff career growth as well as offer new opportunities for employment in the area.”

The first phase of expansion will begin with a new lobby bar and a host of local beers and special cocktails. Building crews will also add the Kapi coffee bar, the Embers Bar and Grille, and renovations to the casino floor.