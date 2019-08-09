Prepare for more heat and very muggy conditions through the weekend

Wednesday began with severe thunderstorms and straight-line wind to 65mph. Thursday began with heavy downpours from Salina to Council Grove to Emporia and Burlington as some of those areas received between 3-6 inches of rainfall. Topeka only got a trace, and areas toward Kansas City barely got a sprinkle.

Dense fog might be an issue for spots in our southern counties early today with wet ground, light wind and broken cloud cover. Clouds should steadily decrease and temperatures will be a touch warmer than what we had yesterday.

Sky conditions will become partly sunny. Wind should remain relatively light, and most communities around northeast Kansas should see highs in the upper 80s with dew points in the 70s.

Greater Topeka Friday

Highs: 86-88

Wind: E/NE 5-15

Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy sky conditions this weekend with upper 60s at night and upper 80s each afternoon. Humidity levels with stay fairly high through the period. Sunday and Monday might be a little warmer as high temps try to reach 90. Expect stronger breezes occasionally as we go through the extended forecast.

Temperatures may come down slightly toward midweek. There should be lots of sunshine and little, if any, chance of rain next week. It looks very quiet as kids and teachers begin another school year across the region!

Have a good Friday and enjoy the weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George

