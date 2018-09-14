Prepare for the sizzling, steamy pattern ahead

​Summer conditions have returned with building heat and humidity into the Central Plains. South wind has been getting stronger for a few days causing temps to gradually get warmer and the moisture to slowly build.

Most systems are still running from the Central Rockies to the Northern Plains which is well to our north, and other moisture has been trapped in the Lower Mississippi Valley. Much of the stalled pattern in due to Florence approaching and hitting the East Coast so the west to east progression of events has come to a screeching halt.

Despite so much rain last week, we are still experiencing some major drought problems. Topeka has a ten inch precipitation deficit for the year, and there could be some better rain chances between Tuesday and Friday of next week.

Mostly clear and muggy…then mostly sunny, breezy, hot and humid today.

Greater Topeka Friday…

Highs: 87-91

Dew Points: 66-70

Wind: S/SE 15-25+

It will feel hot Friday and Saturday with upper 80s, and a few locations may actually approach 90 or a tad higher. This stretch of drier weather is certainly a huge help to farmers, for those recovering from last week’s flood waters and for Kansans attending the State Fair. Early mornings and evenings will still be the better times to enjoy the great outdoors. Take care at Saturday college games because the sun will be intense! Consider wearing light-colored clothing because blue and purple will absorb more of the sun’s energy. This unseasonable trend of warmth may linger through the middle of next week, then we could see bigger rain chances and cooler temps by the 21st and 22nd.

Stay cool today and enjoy the weekend…

KSNT Meteorologist David George