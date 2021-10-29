Prepping for turkey day needs to happen early this year

TOPEKA (KSNT)– The pandemic has caused a lot of shortages this year, but luckily for the people of Shawnee County, local meat shops are prepared for the upcoming holiday season.

Shops like Farview Farms Meat and Leonard’s Meats are stocked and ready thanks to planning ahead. According to Farview Farms Meat’s owner, Drew Forester, he wasn’t even aware there was a possible shortage of turkeys.



“At this point, we haven’t noticed anything that seems like the supply is going to be short.”



Meanwhile, Leann Berden, an employee at Leonard’s informed KSNT that their shop has been prepping for more than six months for turkey day.

“We have to order our turkeys in February so that we know we are going to get exactly what we asked for,” Berden says. “We can’t wait until the last minute.”



It’s a good thing that they didn’t wait, as other stores in the area who did not stock up early might be getting the short end of the stick this year. Both shops are taking initiative and allowing people to come in or call in and preorder their turkeys before the big holiday.

“If you’re concerned about shortages just be proactive and get your order in now so you don’t miss out,” Forester said.

If you do intend on getting your turkey early, they will be more than ready to eat on Thanksgiving day. Just make sure you give them 3 days to fully thaw out.

