KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Chiefs are getting ready for their season opener, and this year the usual Red Friday celebration before Week 1 will become Red Wednesday.

That’s because the Chiefs, as defending Super Bowl champions, will play in the first game of season against the Detroit Lions for Thursday Night Football on Sept. 7.

This year, the Red Wednesday celebration is set for Sept. 6.

That’s when the team will release its new Red Friday flag benefitting the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

This year’s flag features a special championship design to honor the Chiefs’ Super Bowl LVII win. The new design will be revealed Wednesday.

There will be a limited presale starting at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the Chiefs’ website allowing fans across the country to guarantee they get a flag.

Flags purchased in the presale will cost $10 with free shipping on Wednesday. Shipping will be charged for any flags purchased during the presale after Wednesday.

Then on Red Wednesday, flags will be available for a $5 donation at over 100 Kansas City-area and St. Joseph-area McDonald’s locations.

Flags will also be available at Kansas City-area HyVee locations, at several street corners and other public locations in the metro. The Chiefs will release a map of all flag sale locations before Red Wednesday.

Proceeds will benefit the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City.

In the past nine years, Red Friday flag sales have railed more than $4.5 million for the Kansas City nonprofit, which helps families stay nearby while their sick children are being treated.