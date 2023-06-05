WASHINGTON — The Kansas City Chiefs meet the Commander in Chief at the White House.

The trip celebrates the Chiefs Super Bowl LVII win over the Philadelphia Eagles in February.

White the Super Bowl is the Chiefs third title, it is the organization’s first trip to the White House.

Former President Donald Trump invited the Chiefs to the White House following the team’s Super Bowl LIV win against San Francisco in 2020. The team did not go because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared pictures of the team arriving at the White House in his Instagram stories.

The pictures include Travis Kelce wearing a red coat over a black shirt, and Andy Reid wearing a red tie and a suit with a Chiefs logo on the breast pocket. Mahomes also shared a short video of the large group lining up for an official picture in front of the White House.