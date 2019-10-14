President Trump orders all troops out of Syria

In this Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 photo, Turkey-backed Syrian fighters enter Ras al-Yan, Syria.Turkey’s military says it has captured a key Syrian border town Ras al-Ayn under heavy bombardment in its most significant gain as its offensive against Kurdish fighters presses into its fourth day. (AP Photo)

WASHINGTON D.C. (NBC) – US military officials in the region tell NBC News President Trump has ordered all one-thousand US troops in Northeast Syria out of the country.

The sudden announcement of a pull back on Sunday comes as officials say the military situation in the region is deteriorating rapidly.

Video shot on Saturday in Northern Syria shows US armored vehicles on the move.

Some were headed toward a border crossing with Iraq.

There are growing signs of chaos as Turkish-backed forces attack Kurdish fighters in the region.

The Kurds fought alongside US troops in the fight to defeat ISIS.

Many Kurds believe the US has betrayed them.

A US outpost in the Northern Syrian town of Kobani was vacated on Saturday after coming under fire from Turkish artillery.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said on Sunday President Trump directed US troops in Northern Syria to begin to withdraw “as safely and quickly as possible.”