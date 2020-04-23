President Trump says Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will fly over multiple cities to honor healthcare workers

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the Pentagon is planning a multi-city tour by the U.S. military’s top flight demonstration teams to “champion national unity” amid the coronavirus pandemic.

He said the Blue Angels and the Thunderbirds, the demonstration squadrons for the Navy and Air Force, will fly over a number of cities.

“We’re paying tribute to our front line health care workers confronting COVID,” President Trump said. “And it’s really a signal to all Americans to remain vigilant during the outbreak. This is a tribute to them, to our warriors.”

President Trump did not release a date for the flyover or specifically say which cities could be included.

He also promised a July Fourth celebration for the public on the National Mall.