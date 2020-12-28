President Trump signs pandemic relief package, averts government shutdown

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter’s question after awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest civilian honor, to Olympic gold medalist and former University of Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump has signed a $900 billion pandemic relief package that will deliver long-sought cash to businesses and individuals.

Two people familiar with the president’s action tell The Associated Press that the president has signed the measure.

The massive bill includes $1.4 trillion to fund government agencies through September and contains other end-of-session priorities such as money for cash-starved transit systems and an increase in food stamp benefits.

Democrats are promising more aid to come once President-elect Joe Biden takes office, but Republicans are signaling a wait-and-see approach.