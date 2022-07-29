TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Washburn University Board of Regents appointed a presidential search committee on July 28 following the announcement that long-time President Jerry Farley will retire.

Farley announced his intention to retire on April 18 after serving more than 25 years at Washburn.

“I began discussing my retirement with the board more than two years ago to ensure an orderly and effective transfer of executive authority when the time came for me to step back from the day-to-day duties of the presidency,” Farley said in April.

The committee tasked with finding a new president will include Washburn University alumni, Topeka community members, Washburn University students, faculty and staff. This committee will work with representatives from WittKieffer, the newly selected presidential search firm based out of Oak Brook, Ill., to help shape the search and screen applicants, according to a release.

“The board wanted to ensure the search committee was inclusive and representative of the campus and the broader community,” said Shelly Buhler, chair of the Washburn University Board of Regents. “The president of Washburn University is important to the strategic growth of the university, and Washburn University is integral to the future of Topeka.”

Greg Greenwood, recently retired EVP and Chief Strategy Office for Evergy, will serve as the chair of the presidential search committee, according to Washburn. The search committee will begin looking for a replacement for Farley in the second week of August.

According to a press release from Washburn University, the presidential search committee will include.

Washburn University Board of Regents

Shelly Buhler, Chair, gubernatorial appointee; President of Hayden Catholic High School

Terry Beck, Washburn University alumnus with both undergraduate and law degrees; County commission appointee; Practices law and manages Beck & Gunn Law Office

Washburn University Alumni/Topeka Community Members

Mark Heitz, Washburn University alumnus with both undergraduate and law degrees; Served on the Washburn Board of Regents as well as the law school’s board of governors and is currently a trustee of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation; Creative One Marketing

Greg Greenwood, Washburn University alumnus and chair of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation Board of Trustees (effective Aug. 1, 2022); retired from Evergy

Sunee Mickle, Washburn University School of Law alumna, Law School Board of Governors and Trustee, and chair-elect of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation Board of Trustees (effective Aug. 1, 2022); VP of Government and Community Relations for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Cody Foster, Washburn University alumnus; Advisors Excel Co-founder

Tara Dimick, Washburn University alumna; Owner and publisher of TK Business Magazine and Chief Business Development Officer for Envista Credit Union

Michelle Cuevas-Stubblefield, Senior VP of Strategy for the Greater Topeka Partnership

Molly Howey, Washburn University alumna; Senior VP of Economic Development for Greater Topeka Partnership and President of GOTopeka

C. Patrick Woods, Manager of Regulatory Affairs and Strategy for ITC Great Plains

Washburn University Students

Shayden Hanes, President of the Washburn Student Government Association; Business Major

Amari McGlory, President of the Black Student Union (BSU) and a Student Orientation Counselor (SOC); Social Work Major

Mason Engelken, Track and Field Athlete; Kinesiology Major

Washburn University Faculty

Dr. Mike Strohschein, Dean of the Washburn University Institute of Technology

Dr. Kelly Erby, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences and professor of history

Dr. Jennifer Ball, Associate Vice President for Academic Affairs and professor of economics

Dr. Shaun Schmidt, professor and chair of chemistry, Washburn University Faculty Senate President

Dr. Melanie Burdick, professor, and chair of English

Dr. Becky Dodge, master of health science coordinator and assistant professor for Allied Health in the School of Applied Studies

Dr. Norma Juma, professor of business management in the School of Business

Amy Westbrook, a law professor in the School of Law

Washburn University Staff