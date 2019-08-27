Pretty and pleasant with a much drier pattern in place

We started the work week with morning dense fog and scattered daytime t’storms. Precipitation began before sunrise in our northwest counties, but the majority hit a bit later. Some rain was very heavy. The strongest action was north of Topeka to Lawrence and Kansas City.

Wind became northerly and dew points dropped substantially overnight as the much drier air lagged behind. Temperatures will be in the upper 50s in many communities early this morning. It may actually feel chilly to some. Sunshine will be prevalent, and the less humid air will be wonderful for outdoor work and recreation.

Today will be bright, pretty and pleasant. Dew points will be in the 50s and low 60s which is so much better. Hopefully the wind behaves and doesn’t become too strong through the midday and late day periods.

Greater Topeka Tuesday

Highs: 78-82

Wind: NW 10-20

Wednesday should be another beautiful day with sunshine and light wind. Breezes shift by Thursday to gradually increase surface moisture. Humid weather will dominate late week with some mid to upper 80s.

Isolated to scattered thunderstorms are possible in the Friday and Saturday period and temps will remain in the 76-80 degree zone. Temperatures should be close to 80 for the holiday itself. It might be really pleasant as we end August and begin September.

Now it feels great and it’s something most want a lot more of this time of year,

KSNT Meteorologist David George

