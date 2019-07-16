Prioritizing safety at Fiesta Mexicana

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – At Topeka’s Fiesta Mexicana security is a top priority.

The annual tradition attracts a ton of people to the Oakland neighborhood, which means there’s an extra focus on safety. Fiesta organizers say they’ll have Topeka Police, Topeka Fire, AMR, and their own hired security there to help with that.

Alicia Guerrero-Chavez is one of the organizers of Fiesta Mexicana who works to make that happen.

“We work really hard to make sure everyone knows that this is a family-friendly event. We take everyone’s safety as our top priority. We want people to come and have a good time and not have to worry about that,” Guerrero-Chavez said. “We really work hard to build those partnerships so they’re on site and you don’t have to worry about that.”

Fiesta Mexicana kicks off its main events starting at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.